Kartik humiliates Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase a shocking twist.



Kartik was very happy to see Naira alive.



He thought that Naira lost her memory and hence did not return to him.



But Kartik gets a huge shock when he comes to know that Naira did this intentionally.



Moreover, he is furious when he comes to know that Naira kept Kairav away from him.



Kartik is disappointed and thus humiliates Naira for making him live in guilt.



It will be really interesting to see whether Kartik accepts Naira.