Kartik to INSIST on meeting Kairav’s mother in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta...

Star Plus' show Yeh RIshta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon witness high-voltage drama.



As per the ongoing track, Kartik and Naira are living separately, and Kartik is unaware that Kairav is his son. Meanwhile, he has decided to marry Vedika for Dadi's happiness.



The day is not far when Kartik will finally unite with his long-lost son.



In the upcoming episode, Naira and Liza reach Udaipur for Kairav’s treatment. Kartik and Vedika also visit the same hospital to meet Vedika’s friend.



In a shocking twist, Kairav comes across Vansh and accompanies him to the Goenka mansion. Naira tries to stop him, but Vansh convinces him to sit in the car with him.



Subsequently Kairav calls Kartik 'Papa'. Vansh and the entire family are shocked to hear this. The Goenka family then seeks answers from Kartik, while Vedika and Swarna are already aware about Kairav.



Later when Kairav is leaving, Kartik does not let him go and insists that he wants to meet the boy’s mother. Since Naira does not want a confrontation, Kartik has been told a lie that Kairav’s mother’s name is Tina.



Is KaIra's reunion on the cards?



