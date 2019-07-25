News

Kartik to learn about Naira being alive in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jul 2019 02:57 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director's Kut Productions) has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with endless twist and turns.

Soon, the show will have a big revelation drama. Kartik will finally learn that Naira is alive.

As per the plot, Aditya happens to meet Naira at the temple. However, she leaves from there as soon as she sees him.

Later, Aditya tells Kartik about Naira being alive.

Is Kartik and Naira’s reunion on the cards?

What do you think about these Showtees ?

Another track to look forward to is that of Surbhi Chandna, who will be making an appearance on the show to promote Sanjivani 2. Surbhi, who plays the role of Dr Ishani, will likely perform surgery on Kairav (KaIra's son) and save him.

Well, we are sure that just like us, all fans of Yeh Rishta are excited to watch the upcoming episodes.
Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Director's Kut Productions, Kartik, Naira, Surbhi Chandna, Sanjivani 2,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra on the...

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Prachi Thakker
Prachi Thakker

past seven days