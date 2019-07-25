Kartik to learn about Naira being alive in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director's Kut Productions) has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with endless twist and turns.
Soon, the show will have a big revelation drama. Kartik will finally learn that Naira is alive.
As per the plot, Aditya happens to meet Naira at the temple. However, she leaves from there as soon as she sees him.
Later, Aditya tells Kartik about Naira being alive.
Is Kartik and Naira’s reunion on the cards?
Who wore the shift dress better?
What outfit does Ashi Singh look best in?
Add new comment