Director’s Kut Productions’ popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining the audience with a perfect blend of drama amid celebration.

Viewers have recently witnessed how Naksh (Rishi Dev) and Kirti (Mohena Singh) got engaged and the duo is now set to take nuptial vows.

We have learned that there is a revelation drama in store for the viewers amid the wedding celebrations in the popular daily.

Our source informs us, in the upcoming episodes of the daily soap, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) will notice Naksh looking upset during his baarat. Eventually, Kartik will get to see the video in which Naksh has spoken his heart out to Yash that he is marrying Kirti for Naira’s happiness. Kartik and Naira will have a discussion over it where Naira will ask Kartik to keep it hidden from the family.”

What will Kartik do now after learning the truth?

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

