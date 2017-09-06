Director’s Kut Productions’ popular series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been bringing forth some happy moments amidst Naksh (Rishi Dev) and Keerti’s (Mohena Singh) sangeet ceremony.Thus, the loyal viewers of the show have been watching the family rejoicing over the happy moments.

Now gear up to witness the big twist!

Already excited, eh?

Well, we hear that Kartik (Mohsin Khan) is set to leave the house.

OMG!!! Wondering why? Read on to know–

Our source informs us, “Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik will have a big argument over the past of Kartik’s mother. Naira will show the medical reports to Kartik where it will be stated that she had mental illness. This will create a rift between Kartik and Naira as the former will assume that the latter is lying. An angry Kartik will then decide to leave the house.”

We tried reaching out to Mohsin but he remained unavailable for comment.

What do you think about the fate of Kartik and Naira’s relation? Drop in your thoughts in the comment section below.