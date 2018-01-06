Kartik-Naira to go the family way in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta?

The loyal viewers of Star Plus' popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is produced by Director's Kut Productions, have recentlywitnessed some high voltage drama revolving around Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) kidnapping.

Now after Kartik (Mohsin Khan) has successfully rescued Naira, we hear that an interesting sequence is in store for the viewers of the series.

Our source informs us that, in the upcoming episodes, Naira will express her wish to have a baby to Kartik but Kartik will disagree with Naira as he feels that he is too young to take up any such responsibility.

The duo will have a cute argument over the fact that whether they should go the family way or not!

So, will their argument reach a conclusion? Will Naira be able to convince Kartik? That would be an interesting watch for sure.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy.

