Hot Downloads

Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin
Nikita Dutta
Nikita Dutta
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 11
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Kartik-Naira to go the family way in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jan 2018 01:01 PM

The loyal viewers of Star Plus' popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is produced by Director's Kut Productions, have recentlywitnessed some high voltage drama revolving around Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) kidnapping.  

Now after Kartik (Mohsin Khan) has successfully rescued Naira, we hear that an interesting sequence is in store for the viewers of the series.

Our source informs us that, in the upcoming episodes, Naira will express her wish to have a baby to Kartik but Kartik will disagree with Naira as he feels that he is too young to take up any such responsibility.

The duo will have a cute argument over the fact that whether they should go the family way or not!

So, will their argument reach a conclusion? Will Naira be able to convince Kartik? That would be an interesting watch for sure.

 We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kut Productions, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, TellyChakkar, upcoming episode,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top