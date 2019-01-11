Kartik pampers Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director's Kut) has been quite popular among the audiences.

The audiences had a mixed response to the pregnancy track wherein Naira (Shivangi Joshi) has finally conceived a baby. The TRPs of the show saw a small dip. The makers are trying hard to deliver the best of episodes in this track and entertain viewers.

In the upcoming episodes, fans of the show are in for some cute, fun, and romantic scenes between Kartik and Naira.

Kartik is yet again geared up to give the audiences major husband goals.

Naira craves street food, and as a doting husband, Kartik brings the best food to satisfy her craving. In addition, in order to ensure that the food is healthy and hygienic, he cooks the food all by himself.

Isn’t this too cute? What do you have to say about this sequence? Hit the comments section below.