Kartik refuses to accept Kairav as his son in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jul 2019 12:27 PM

MUMBAIThe ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Naira and Kartik are living separately. Kartik’s son Kairav has met his dad, but they don’t know that they are father and son.

Naira sees Kartik going away and cannot stop herself. Thus, she decides to meet Kartik. She takes Kairav along with her so that she can unveil the truth.

Finally, Naira reaches Kartik’s hotel. Kartik is shocked to see Naira and Kairav there.

Kartik accuses Naira of betraying him. She tries to make him understand that Kairav is his son, but he refuses to believe her.

Kartik refuses to accept Kairav as his son and asks Naira to leave.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

past seven days