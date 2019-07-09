Kartik’s dadi to suffer a heart attack in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director's Kut Productions) never fails to surprise its fans with interesting plot each time.

Currently, the fans of Yeh Rishta are anticipated to see their favourite couple Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) come face-to-face post the five-year leap.

As we know, post the leap, Kartik and Naira have been living separately as the Goenka family thinks that Naira is dead. On the other hand, Naira is single-handedly taking care of their baby, Kairav.

Naira has been hiding from Kartik, while he is unaware of Naira being alive.

Now, in the coming episodes, in a shocking development, Kartik’s dadi will suffer a heart attack. Goenka family will quickly rush her to the hospital.

Naira will be in a fix on meeting dadi.

Will Naira visit dadi? Will Goenkas learn about Naira being alive?