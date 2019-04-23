Kartik’s father Manish suffers heart attack in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Naira is aware of Puru Mama's dirty secret and is trying her best to expose him in front of everyone. Very soon, Naira is successful in her mission.



In the upcoming episode, Kartik and Naira expose Puru Mama and end his chapter forever. He vows to take revenge against the Goenka family for insulting him.



Puru Mama hint to Manish, Dadi, and the Goenkas that a major crisis will soon come their way. He will remove his investment from the business. The Goenka business suffers, and all investors take their money out of it.



Manish is not able to take such a big loss and thus suffers a heart attack, which shocks Kartik and Naira.



Well, it will be interesting to see how Naira and Kartik handle the situation.