Kartik’s SHOCKING comment on Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jul 2019 02:49 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai (Director's Kut) has been gaining a lot of popularity among viewers.

The audience is loving the track of Kartik and Naira’s (Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi) son Kairav wanting to meet his father.

In the upcoming episodes, Kartik ends up at Kairav’s house and finds him all alone. He loses his cool and thinks that Kairav’s mother is neglecting him. He calls Kairav’s mother (Naira) very irresponsible.

Naira hears the accusation from the window and is upset on hearing such a comment from Kartik.

