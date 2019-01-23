Kartik’s ugly move to end Keerti’s happiness in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is filled with emotions, as Keerti and Naira both are in labour and Keerti’s condition is very serious.

In the upcoming episode, Kartik is in big trouble, as Naira is in operation theatre and shouts for Kartik.

The doctor tells Naira to calm down. He calls Kartik and informs him that Naira’s condition is critical. Kartik knows Keerti’s condition and doesn’t want Naira to know anything, so he controls his emotions, tells her to be strong, and leaves.

Naira, unfortunately, loses her baby. Kartik is shattered and blames God for this.

He asks God to sort things out, as he doesn’t know how to tell Naira the truth.

The nurse informs Kartik that Keerti has delivered a baby boy. Kartik takes Keerti’s child and gives it to Naira. He lies to her saying that Keerti has lost her child.

It will be interesting to see how Kartik manages this mess. Will Keerti and Naira learn the truth?