Kartik to save Naira; Sakshi to confess the truth in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

A lot of drama is keeping the viewers hooked to the ongoing episodes of Director’s Kut Productions’ popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which airs on Star Plus.

In the recent episodes of the series, viewers saw Naira (Shivangi Joshi) getting kidnapped by Raghav (Nikhil Sharma) while on the other hand, the Goenkas werequite worried about Naira’s whereabouts. We hear that, in the coming episodes of the series, Naira will be rescued and things will go the right way!!!

Our source informs us that, in the coming episodes, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) will finally manage to rescue Naira. He will support her but Dadi (Swati Chitnis) will be adamant to not forgive her. Suwarna (Parul Chauhan) will learn about Naira’s innocence and she will team up with Kartik to support Naira.

Eventually, Sakshi (Dimcy Aggrawal) will confess the truth in front of everyone about Naira’s innocence and after this all will be well in the lives of Kartik and Naira.But will Dadi forgive Naira after learning the truth? Only time will tell.

