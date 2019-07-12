Kartik SCOLDS Naira for NOT SLAPPING him for his mistakes in Star Plus 'Yeh Rishta...

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus currently witnesses a high voltage drama with Kartik and Naira finally coming face to face

With Dadi's unfortunate death, Naira decides to visit the Goenka mansion with her son Kairav. Earlier it was seen how Manish builds emotional pressure on Kartik to get married to Vedika as it was Dadi's wish.

Soon Kartik will keep thinking about this and will have an illusion of being pushed into a store room where he will imagine Naira hiding. He will confront her as to why did she leave him and will also blame her.

He will be guilty of his mistakes and will even scold her that why did she not slap him hard and make him count his mistakes.



With this Kartik will have an emotional breakdown and will decide to marry Vedika.