Kartik slaps Puru Mama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Puru Mama is not turning out to be a good person.



He has touched Naira inappropriately on a few occasions and has molested Mansi during her childhood. Now, Mansi is noticing the same happening with Naira, and Dadi is aware of everything.



During Gayu’s pre-wedding ceremony, the entire family grooves to some popular dance numbers. Here, Puru Mama tries to touch Naira and misbehave with her again. Mansi notices this from the distance and gets angry.



Naira slaps Puru Mama as she finally realizes his intentions and runs away from there. But before she can tell Kartik anything, Puru Mama puts an allegation on Naira. Kartik is in a dilemma about whom to trust.



But Kartik supports his wife Naira and slaps Puru Mama in front of the full family. He tells him that Naira can never do anything wrong and warns him about the same.



It will be interesting to see how the family reacts to this situation.