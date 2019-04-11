News

Kartik slaps Puru Mama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2019 03:24 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Puru Mama is not turning out to be a good person.

He has touched Naira inappropriately on a few occasions and has molested Mansi during her childhood. Now, Mansi is noticing the same happening with Naira, and Dadi is aware of everything.

During Gayu’s pre-wedding ceremony, the entire family grooves to some popular dance numbers. Here, Puru Mama tries to touch Naira and misbehave with her again. Mansi notices this from the distance and gets angry.

Naira slaps Puru Mama as she finally realizes his intentions and runs away from there. But before she can tell Kartik anything, Puru Mama puts an allegation on Naira. Kartik is in a dilemma about whom to trust.

But Kartik supports his wife Naira and slaps Puru Mama in front of the full family. He tells him that Naira can never do anything wrong and warns him about the same.

It will be interesting to see how the family reacts to this situation.
Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Drama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Coming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Updates, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, written updates, TV, Kartik is victorious, Naksh, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, announces their wedding, Mohena Kumari Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at Geeta Handa's new collection

Celebs at Geeta Handa's new collection
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Joker
Joker
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

past seven days