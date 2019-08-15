News

Kartik to snatch Kairav from Naira and marry Vedika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Aug 2019 08:42 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming story of Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase a shocking twist.

It was earlier seen that Kartik gets a big surprise on seeing Naira alive. However, his surprise turns into shock when he comes to know about Naira’s huge lie.

Subsequently, Kartik walks away from Naira, while the latter rushes to stop him.

But Kartik is upset, angry, and devastated.

He calls the entire family to the hospital and reveals that Kairav is his own son.

Kartik is not ready to forgive Naira this time. He thus takes the big decision to marry Vedika and snatch Kairav from Naira.

