The big fat wedding in Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut Productions) has been full of twists and turns.

Naksh (Rishi Dev) and Kirti (Mohena Singh) are now happily married but the loyal viewers of the daily would know how Kartik (Mohsin Khan) finally saw the video wherein Naksh has confessed that he doesn’t love Kirti.

Kartik, who was furious on Naksh after knowing the truth, could not even attend the marriage of Naksh and Kirti as he was locked up in a room.

Now we hear that, a major misunderstanding will happen between Kartik and Naira and that will call for some serious drama in the popular daily.

Our source informs us, “Kartik will assume that Naira had locked up him inside the room whereas in reality it was Dadi (Swati Chitnis) who took the step so that he cannot speak the truth in front ofeveryone and become an obstacle in their marriage. Kartik and Naira will end up having a big fight over it and the former will ask the latter to leave the house. Naira will go along with Kirti at Singhania’s house after the fight with Kartik and everyone will be shocked to see her.”

Will Kartik ever know the truth? Only time will tell.

