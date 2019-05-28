Kartik to yet again get insecure with Mihir in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Directors’ Kut) has been gaining a lot of appreciation from fans.



The show currently revolves around Naira (Shivangi Joshi) being shown as more competent professionally than Kartik (Mohsin Khan), which has sown a seed of insecurity in Kartik’s mind.



In the upcoming episodes, Kartik’s father Manish Goenka (Sachin Tyagi) bags a big project but wonders who will work on it.



He requests Mihir (Khushwant Walia) to assist Naira in the project. Mihir willingly agrees to help Naira, which leaves Kartik fuming with anger, as he will have to see Mihir and Naira bonding professionally again.



What do you think Kartik’s insecurity will result in?



