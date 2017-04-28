Hot Downloads

Kartikey dedicates award to Producer Siddharth Tewary

28 Apr 2017 02:12 PM

It’s always good to have someone who motivates you, and guides you towards the path of success.

Young talent Kartikey Malviya is surely lucky to have one.

Kartikey has won appreciations and accolades for essaying the role of Shani (Colors) with perfection. And recently, the kiddo bagged an award for the Favorite Child Artist at the Golden Petal Awards.

On the stage, Kartikey thanked God and his parents for his success. He further surprised everyone when he dedicated the award to his producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary (Swastik Productions) for being his guide and biggest support system throughout the journey.

The young actor invited the producer on stage to dedicate the award to him. Sharing his feelings on winning the award, Kartikey said, “Siddharth sir has always been very supportive, and I owe him this award. I would like to thank him for showing immense faith in me and giving me this opportunity to play the face of Karmphaldata Shani.”

Siddharth happily obliged with the gesture of Kartikey towards him, and gave him a tight hug.

That’s sweet. Isn’t it?

