It is always good to do something meaningful on your special day and spread smiles and young talent, Kartikey Malviya, who turned a year older today (3 November), has done something like that.

Kartikey, who has won audience's heart as Shani in the Colors mythological drama Karmphal Data Shani, began his day by celebrating his birthday at an old age home in Mumbai.

The birthday boy donated needful items like walking sticks, bed-table, etc. at the old age home and spent some time with the people there.

How sweet!

When TellyChakkar spoke to Kartikey, he told us, "it has been really a good experience. Coincidentally, a member of the old age home too had his birthday today so both of us cut the cake together and celebrated. Initially, they all failed to recognise me but later they told me that they watch Shani and praised my acting. We all had lunch together and they were very happy and blessed me."

When we further asked him to reveal his plans for the evening, he shared, "I have no plans to party in the evening yet but I feel that it’s good to celebrate birthdays like this than partying."

Nice thought, Kartikey!

TellyChakkar wishes Kartikey a blessed birthday and a successful year ahead.