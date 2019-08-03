News

Kartik's confession of love for Naira goes wrong in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Aug 2019 09:49 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik is getting married to Vedika for Dadi's sake. However, just before they tie the know, Naira reaches the wedding venue, shocking Kartik and the entire family.

In the previous episode, Aditya makes his entry during Kartik and Vedika’s mehendi.

In the upcoming episode, Aditya tries to tell Kartik that Naira is alive, but Kartik refuses to believe him and pushes him out of the house.

Kartik then locks himself in a dark room and breaks down, as he misses Naira. Vedika enters the room, and Kartik imagines her to be Naira and confesses his unconditional love for her. He begs her to return to him.

Vedika is unhappy after hearing Kartik’s love confession for Naira and thus breaks her marriage with him.

She declares her decision and requests Dadi to not force Kartik for marriage.

It will be interesting to see what happens when Kartik actually meets Naira.

past seven days