Spellbinding storyline of 90’s iconic show remake named as Hum Paanch Phir Se on BIG Magic, is keeping the viewers glued to their television screen. The show leaves no stone unturned in celebrating the Indian festivals, following the same the upcoming episode will revolve around the auspicious Karvachauth.

A source close to the production house informs us that the forthcoming track will be a fun filled laughter episode for the audience, “Beena tells Anand to get sarees for her and all the daughters as she wants them to keep Karvachauth so that they get good husband in future. Daughters who are not aware of mother Beena’s plan are shocked to hear when they are given the saress with an agenda for fasting. None of the daughters agree to keep the fast as they have their personal take on it but somehow the youngest Choti convinces her sisters for fasting.”

Furthermore the source elaborates, “Well the task was not only to convince the daughters but also staying strong the whole day by not eating anything. Parikrama thinks that Beena might get Anand as husband for seven births and somehow wants something to go wrong and Beena breaks the fast. A pizza delivery guy comes at home, that’s when Sweety faints with the smell of the pizzas. Beena is also about to have it forgetting about the fast.”

Will Beena eat the pizza? Will all the daughters be able to survive hunger till the moon rise? To know more stay tuned to this space.