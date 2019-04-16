Kasam 2 to replace Roop - Mard ka Naya Swaroop; Courtroom to wrap up?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting scoop from the television industry.

Colors’ TV will witness a few important changes in the near future.

Colors’ popular show Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop is most likely to end by the first week of May.

Moreover, Courtroom, which is inspired by real court cases, will apparently wrap up.

If our sources are to be believed, Balaji Telefilms’ Kasam 2 will probably replace Roop.

We tried reaching out to the channel’s spokesperson and production houses of both the shows, but they remained unavailable for comment.

We promise to come back with more related updates.

Stay tuned to this space for more television news and gossip.