News

Kasam 2 to replace Roop - Mard ka Naya Swaroop; Courtroom to wrap up?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2019 07:04 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting scoop from the television industry.

Colors’ TV will witness a few important changes in the near future.

Colors’ popular show Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop is most likely to end by the first week of May.

Moreover, Courtroom, which is inspired by real court cases, will apparently wrap up.

If our sources are to be believed, Balaji Telefilms’ Kasam 2 will probably replace Roop.

We tried reaching out to the channel’s spokesperson and production houses of both the shows, but they remained unavailable for comment.

We promise to come back with more related updates.

Stay tuned to this space for more television news and gossip.

Tags > Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Balaji Telefilms, Courtroom, TellyChakkar, Courtroom to wrap up, show, Colors tv, court, come back, gossip,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities grace the 4th year poila boishakh (...

Celebrities grace the 4th year poila boishakh ( Baisakho Utsav)
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Gaurav Chopra
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut

past seven days