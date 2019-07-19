News

Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2: Anurag gets revengeful

19 Jul 2019 05:42 PM

MUMBAI: In Star TV soap opera ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2’, Anurag will meet Prerna in Zurich, Switzerland.  

Certian questions are still haunting in Anurag's mind  for Prerna. He confronts her and begs for her love.  

But Prerna is trapped in Mr Bajaj’s conspiracy, she rejects Anurag’s love. 

To add fuel to the fire Prerna confesses her love for Mr Bajaj and this leaves Anurag infurated  and makes him more revengful.

Continuing with the story Mr Bajaj will turn Prerna's support and will leave Anurag jealous by holding Prerna's hand and looking at this Anurag breaks down in tears.

Let see what will happen next.

