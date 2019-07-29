News

Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2: Tanvi turns out to be the new villain in Prerna's life

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jul 2019 01:54 PM

MUMBAI: Recently,  Telly Chakkar  reported about Tanvi, who will make an entry in Mr Bajaj's life in Star Plus, 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2.'

'Nazar' fame Sonyaa Ayodhya will be portraying the character of Tanvi in KZK 2.  It seems Tanvi will turn out to be a new villain and will make Prerna's life living hell. It seems Tanvi always harboured a dream of marrying Mr Bajaj. Tanvi will go revengeful on finding Prerna as Bajaj's wife.

Let see what new twists and turns will come in the story.

Till then, stay tuned to us for more updates.

 
 
Tags > kasauti zindagi ki 2, Tanvi, Prerna, Mr. Bajaj, Anurag, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, track, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani

past seven days