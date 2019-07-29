Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2: Tanvi turns out to be the new villain in Prerna's life

MUMBAI: Recently, Telly Chakkar reported about Tanvi, who will make an entry in Mr Bajaj's life in Star Plus, 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2.'



'Nazar' fame Sonyaa Ayodhya will be portraying the character of Tanvi in KZK 2. It seems Tanvi will turn out to be a new villain and will make Prerna's life living hell. It seems Tanvi always harboured a dream of marrying Mr Bajaj. Tanvi will go revengeful on finding Prerna as Bajaj's wife.



Let see what new twists and turns will come in the story.



