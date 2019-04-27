Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes & Pooja Banerjee get their look alike dolls

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most watched shows of current times. The family drama with lots of twists and turns has been topping the TRP charts lately. Now, the show’s popularity has inspired the merchandise sector to create dolls replicating the leading ladies of the show.

Yes, you read that right! Kasautii Zindagii Kay's leading actresses including Hina Khan aka Komolika, Erica Fernandes aka Prerna Sharma and Pooja Banerjee aka Nivedita Basu have got their own look-alike dolls. Yes, after Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan’s spooky look-alike dolls, the markets are flooded with another set of dolls and they are super cute. Take a look below:

Hina Khan aka Komolika

The doll will remind you of Hina Khan’s character Komolika’s entry sequence of the show. Just like her, the doll can be seen wearing crop top and skirt accompanied by heavy jewellery, and it has also its long hair untied.

Erica Fernandes aka Prerna Sharma

One doll can be seen wearing salwar kameez and the other one in saree. Just like Erica Fernandes’ character Prerna Sharma, the doll can also be seen with ‘sindoor’ on her forehead.

Pooja Banerjee aka Nivedita Basu

Pooja Banerjee plays the role of Nivedita Basu. She sports the look of a typical Bengali married lady. She wears sarees with different styles of blouses and flaunts long gold jewellery and big bindi on her forehead. Her doll can be seen donning the same look, looking super cute.

