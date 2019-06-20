News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan is crazy about this!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jun 2019 07:06 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular television actors today. He rose to fame with his stint in MTV’s popular youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, opposite the gorgeous Niti Taylor, and the duo was much loved for their on-screen chemistry.  He is currently making his fans go gaga over him in the reboot, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, wherein he is seen as Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes.  

The actor has managed to captivate his fans and the audience with his charming personality. A rockstar in the true sense, he enjoys a huge fan following.

Parth is active on social media and loves interacting with his fans. He frequently shares updates about his reel and real life. While going through his Instagram handle, we got to know an interesting thing about him. The actor is crazy about gadgets.

Take a look below.

Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, MTV’s, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Niti Taylor,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget

past seven days