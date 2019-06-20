Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan is crazy about this!

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular television actors today. He rose to fame with his stint in MTV’s popular youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, opposite the gorgeous Niti Taylor, and the duo was much loved for their on-screen chemistry. He is currently making his fans go gaga over him in the reboot, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, wherein he is seen as Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes.

The actor has managed to captivate his fans and the audience with his charming personality. A rockstar in the true sense, he enjoys a huge fan following.

Parth is active on social media and loves interacting with his fans. He frequently shares updates about his reel and real life. While going through his Instagram handle, we got to know an interesting thing about him. The actor is crazy about gadgets.

Take a look below.