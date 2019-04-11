Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor's next move, Mansi Srivastava pulls his leg, Hussain Kuwajerwala shares his secret, and other Telly Updates

: Here we bring exciting updates from television industry to keep you amused. Read on.Kunal Jaisingh is one of the leading men of small screen at this point. After his stunning performance in Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz, the actor is currently making heads turn in VOOT's Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka season 2. The actor is known for his humour and wit, and almost all of his social media posts speak out loud about it.On the other hand, Mansi Srivastava, who also became a household name for her stint in Ishqbaaaz, is currently oozing glamour in Star Plus' Divya Drishti.Kunal and Mansi's camaraderie is known from Ishqbaaaz days. After the show went off air, they are often seen engaging in cute banter on social media. Kunal recently shared a picture of himself and wrote, "Inn aakhon ki masti ne... (complete the lyrics) ":- @araalexanderofficial Edited by :- ME @photofakir"Mansi instantly gave her reply. Her quirky reply will leave you rolling on the floors. She wrote, "ne daal dhokli aur khaandvi dekh liyaa hai.”They played best friends in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, but even before the serial went on air, the two had become BFFs for life. And 13 years since the show, Mona Jaswir Singh and Gaurav Gera's bond has only grown stronger.The two will be soon seen sharing screen space in Colors’ Kitchen Champion.The show has been garnering a lot of eyeballs due to the special guests that grace the show every week and compete with each other to win points from the kids who judge their cooking skills.Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's mega deal with Lionsgate Pictures has certainly caused a stir of sorts where the shows that were under their wing are getting cancelled one after the other.Preacher will air its fourth and final season later this year. And now joining the bandwagon is another popular show, Future Man.According to a report in Hollywood Reporter, the decision to end the comedy starring Josh Hutcherson and Eliza Coupe arrives days after exec producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg moved their overall deal from Sony TV to Lionsgate.This is the second Rogen and Goldberg produced Sony series to get the axe in as many days. AMC announced Monday that drama Preacher would end its run in August with its fourth and final season. Hutcherson, Couple and Derek Wilson will all reprise their roles. Exec producers Rogen, Goldberg, Matt Tolmach, James Weaver and Ben Karlin will all return.The renewal comes three months after Hulu debuted all 13 episodes of season two. The third and final season will consist of eight episodes which is down from its usual average of thirteen. A return date hasn't been confirmed yet.American Horror Story (AHS) is one of the few horror anthology series to have maintained an amazing run of seasons over the years and continues to do so with every passing season. The novel factor about every season is how each of it brings a new title and a new chapter altogether.And finally, the ninth season of the anthology drama recently had its trailer out which meant we would know the title and premiere date.The series seems to be going back to 80's for this next cycle as it appears from the trailer. The ninth season of the FX horror anthology is titled AHS:1984, Ryan Murphy revealed on Wednesday.Splitsvilla 10 winner & Roadies Rising finalist Baseer Ali is ‘forever alone’Baseer Ali who rose to fame with Roadies and then went on to be the winner of Spiltsvilla 10 was in a relationship.But recently, the actor broke up. It so happened that on social media when Baseer was asked by a fan if he is single or taken, he replied that he is forever alone.Baseer announced his relationship status on social media and even confirmed the news to media, too.Sahil Anand is currently seen playing Anupam Basu in Star Plus' popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 featuring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan in lead roles. After his Kasautii co-star Hina Khan has bagged a big Bollywood project, the latest we hear is that Sahil has also bagged a big Bollywood film.Apparently, Sahil is all set to appear in Dharma Productions' much anticipated film Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey in lead roles.Celebrating the beauty of mother-daughter relationship, the upcoming episode of Colors’ Kitchen Champion will be a Dil Ka Rishta episode. Juhi Parmar along with her mother and daughter, Samaira, will compete against Manasi Pareekh who will be joined by her mother and her daughter, Nirvi.The episode will be a perfect mix of entertainment and emotions which will surely entail the viewers with a quirky three - generation mother daughter equation. While having a great time cooking, Juhi also shared some fun and some troublesome habits of her daughter Samaira in which she also mentioned that she recites poems very well.Taking advantage of this perfect situation, host Arjun Bijlani got Samaira on stage and asked her to recite a poem. Samaira took Juhi by surprise when she recited a poem for her which she had written by herself. This gesture of love by her daughter left Juhi speechless, emotional and proud.Be it formals or smart casuals or a breezy look for the summers, it is safe to say that actor Shivin Narang has always been impressing us with his amazing style choices. The fashion whiz recently got some brand new pictures clicked and we are impressed!The actor has always maintained a chocolate boy image, but these new pictures are sure to change that for him. His ruggedly handsome looks and killer persona add to his personality.On the work front, Shivin was last seen in the show Internet Wala Love, where he played the main lead. The show went off air recently.It’s truly said that the recipe of a successful marriage never comes with a manual. But it seems like popular actor Hussain Kuwajerwala has his own secret recipe to keep the spark alive. Gracing the sets of Kitchen Champion with his wife Tina as his companion, Hussain will be seen competing against his close friend Iqbal Khan who will be joined by his wife Sneha.The romantic duo, Hussain and Tina are inseparable and are known to give high couple goals. Witnessing their fabulous chemistry, host Arjun Bijlani curiously asked Hussain about the success of their happy married life during the cook off battle. An excited Hussain responded that the secret behind this is the ‘three S’ which captured the attention of the viewers.