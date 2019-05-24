Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Komolika breaks prison; payback time for Anurag and Prerna

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is up for high voltage drama as Komolika breaks prison.

Komolika shoots the police officer and rescues herself.

Post this, Komolika makes her exit from the police station and aims to reach Anurag and Prerna as she cannot bear their reunion, and thus, she decides to end their love story forever.

It will be interesting to see if Komolika manages to reach Basu mansion and harm Prerna. Will Komolika succeed in separating Anurag and Prerna forever?