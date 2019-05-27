News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Komolika to die while trying to kill Prerna

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 May 2019 11:00 AM
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is all set to unfold the biggest turning point in the life of Anurag and Prerna.  

It’s a dangerous time for Anurag and Prerna who just confessed their love and stepped up to begin a new life.

Tapur announces the anniversary party of her in-laws in Basu mansion, and Komolika takes advantage of this golden chance to kill Prerna and ruin her and Anurag’s love story. But unfortunately, things don’t go in Komolika’s favour. While she pushes Prerna off the terrace, she herself falls down.  

Shockingly, Anurag gets blamed for killing Komolika as he is the one who while trying to save Prerna ended up pushing Komolika. Anurag unexpectedly gets trapped in Komolika’s murder charges and thus gets arrested. 

This shocking incident changes Anurag and Prerna’s life to hell, and then Prerna comes across Bajaj who turns Anurag’s saviour.  

It will be interesting to see what new twists and turns unfold in the upcoming track.

Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Star Plus, Anurag, Prerna, Basu mansion, Komolika, Bajaj, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kunal Kemmu celebrates birthday with family

Kunal Kemmu celebrates birthday with family
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar

past seven days