Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Komolika to die while trying to kill Prerna

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is all set to unfold the biggest turning point in the life of Anurag and Prerna.

It’s a dangerous time for Anurag and Prerna who just confessed their love and stepped up to begin a new life.

Tapur announces the anniversary party of her in-laws in Basu mansion, and Komolika takes advantage of this golden chance to kill Prerna and ruin her and Anurag’s love story. But unfortunately, things don’t go in Komolika’s favour. While she pushes Prerna off the terrace, she herself falls down.

Shockingly, Anurag gets blamed for killing Komolika as he is the one who while trying to save Prerna ended up pushing Komolika. Anurag unexpectedly gets trapped in Komolika’s murder charges and thus gets arrested.

This shocking incident changes Anurag and Prerna’s life to hell, and then Prerna comes across Bajaj who turns Anurag’s saviour.

It will be interesting to see what new twists and turns unfold in the upcoming track.