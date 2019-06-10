News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Mohini's wish to be granted with Bajaj’s entry; Prerna to marry Bajaj not Anurag

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jun 2019 04:18 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is up for high voltage drama.                      

Viewers of the show know that Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes) return back home.

After retuning, Anurag declares social marriage with Prerna for Mohini’s sake.       

Mohini is unhappy with this announcement and is not ready to accept Prerna as her daughter-in-law. She still has greed for rich daughter-in-law just like Komolika but not Prerna.    

Nevertheless, this wish of Mohini gets granted as Prerna will not marry Anurag but Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover).

Bajaj marks his entry to separate Anurag and Prerna.

Tags > Star Plus, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover, TellyChakkar,

