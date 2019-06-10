Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Mohini's wish to be granted with Bajaj’s entry; Prerna to marry Bajaj not Anurag

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is up for high voltage drama.

Viewers of the show know that Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes) return back home.

After retuning, Anurag declares social marriage with Prerna for Mohini’s sake.

Mohini is unhappy with this announcement and is not ready to accept Prerna as her daughter-in-law. She still has greed for rich daughter-in-law just like Komolika but not Prerna.

Nevertheless, this wish of Mohini gets granted as Prerna will not marry Anurag but Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover).

Bajaj marks his entry to separate Anurag and Prerna.

