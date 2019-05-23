Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Prerna decides to explore Mr Bajaj, Anurag gets worried

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is all set to showcase some interesting twists and turns in the upcoming episode.

As per the current storyline, post getting Komolika arrested for her crime, Anurag and Prerna get united.

However, Basu Publication is suffering losses in real, and Mr Bajaj decides to buy shares of Basu Publication.

Anurag and Prerna wonder who this Bajaj is and where was he all this while! They find something fishy and foul about Mr Bajaj.

Prerna thus decides to explore Mr Bajaj first before getting involved with him, while Anurag gets worried.

It will be interesting to see how Anurag and Prerna meet Mr Bajaj and tackle him.