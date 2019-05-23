News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Prerna decides to explore Mr Bajaj, Anurag gets worried

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2019 11:25 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is all set to showcase some interesting twists and turns in the upcoming episode.        

As per the current storyline, post getting Komolika arrested for her crime, Anurag and Prerna get united.

However, Basu Publication is suffering losses in real, and Mr Bajaj decides to buy shares of Basu Publication.

Anurag and Prerna wonder who this Bajaj is and where was he all this while! They find something fishy and foul about Mr Bajaj. 

Prerna thus decides to explore Mr Bajaj first before getting involved with him, while Anurag gets worried.

It will be interesting to see how Anurag and Prerna meet Mr Bajaj and tackle him.

Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Prerna, Mr Bajaj, Anurag, Star Plus, Interesting Twists, Basu Publication, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: RadhaKrishn completes 200 episodes

In pics: RadhaKrishn completes 200 episodes
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia

past seven days