Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Prerna's planned murder Komolika’s mere pawn

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is all set to showcase some shocking twists and turns in the upcoming episode.

Komolika’s sole motive is to kill Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and get Anurag (Parth Samthaan) back in her life. And yes, Komolika succeeds in her plan. She kills Prerna by pushing her off the terrace. Anurag gets shattered as he fails to save Prerna.

Moving ahead, Anurag breaks down post Prerna’s death and sinks in sorrow.

However, Anurag once again catches Komolika red handed and gets her arrested.

Later, it gets revealed that Prerna’s murder was a planned one.