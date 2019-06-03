Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Ronit kidnaps Prerna and takes her to a haunted palace

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is up for high voltage drama

It was earlier seen that Ronit gets bailed out from jail due to Mishika.

Ronit now wants to take his revenge on Anurag. Hence, he kidnaps Prerna and takes her to a haunted palace.

Further, he informs Anurag about Prerna’s kidnapping. He also warns Prerna about Anurag’s death if she makes noise.

Anurag gets restless on knowing about Prerna’s condition. On the other side, Prerna and Ronit get into a heated argument, and in anger, the latter slaps the former. The drama does not end here. Prerna badmouths Ronit, and in a fit of rage, the latter now aims gun at her and shoots her.

Will Prerna die? Let’s wait and watch.