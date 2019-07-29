Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes to perform in Nach Baliye

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are popular television actors. They are currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In the show, the two are playing the lead roles of Anuraag and Prerna respectively.

Parth and Erica’s chemistry in the television soap is being loved by the audience. The two have also received the Best Jodi Award and rightly so as they light the screens on fire every time they perform a scene together.

Now, the fans of the onscreen couple can smile as the two will be seen shaking a leg on the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye. According to a report in Indiaforums, the actors are shooting for it today and will be seen in the show giving power-packed performances next week.