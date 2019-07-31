News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernandes meet the original Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jul 2019 12:08 PM

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is currently one of the most watched shows. With its gripping narrative and interesting twists and turns, the show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens. The soap features Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles. The duo recently met none other than original Komolika from first part, i.e. Urvashi Dholakia.

For the uninitiated, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay wherein Urvashi Dholakia played the popular negative character of Komolika.  According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Parth and Erica shot for a special episode of Nach Baliye 9 recently on sets. They practiced for a dance act and then host Maniesh Paul introduced them along with the original Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia on-stage.

The trio performed a scene together sticking to their respective on screen characters. When Urvashi mouthed dialogues in the tone of Komolika, the audience went into a tizzy.

 

