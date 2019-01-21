Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan elated on becoming a ‘chacha’

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan, who is currently portraying the role of Anurag in Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is elated to become a ‘chacha.’

Well, the actor recently welcomed his niece in the world, and he is super happy to become an uncle.

An elated Parth took to his social media page to announce the good news. He shared a photo wherein he can be seen placing a gentle kiss on the little baby girl’s right cheek, and we can’t take our eyes off this extremely cute moment captured by lens.

The actor, who was previously seen as Manik Malhotra in MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, complimented the photo by penning down a cute caption. He wrote, “And it’s a Girl Welcome to our family #chachabangaya ... congratulations @pratikgpatil @purvpatil.”

Take a look at his post below:

