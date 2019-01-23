Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan’s five year challenge

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan, who is winning hearts by playing the role of Anurag in Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has shared a super cute picture from his old days.

Yes, the handsome actor has ditched the 10 year challenge that has taken the social media by storm. 10 year challenge is the latest trend. It requires a person to share his/her 10-year-old photo and a present day photo, and celebrities from both Hollywood and Bollywood have been taking part in the challenge.

However, Parth, who was earlier seen in Bindass's Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Zing's Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, did not follow the trend. He shared a picture of his from five years back wherein he can be seen clad in a red t-shirt hooked to some sheets presumably a script.

And he looks super cute in the photo.

Take a look at the picture below: