Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan shares Anurag Basu's biodata

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jul 2019 06:16 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular television actors. He is currently playing the lead role of Anurag in the hit soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show has been winning hearts for its gripping narrative and chemistry between the lead pair. Erica Fernandes is playing the female lead role of Prerna opposite Parth. 

Speaking about the ongoing track, fans are currently upset with the makers as they cannot withstand Prerna getting married to Bajaj on the show leaving Anurag devastated. While this was inevitable, Parth in a comic relief on social media shared his biodata as Anurag Basu and the details will leave you in splits. 

According to the biodata, Anurag Basu is 25 years old and is known for his "liberal, attitude righteous nature and right decision making power." His roles and responsibilities are also listed down very well which will make you smile a bit. Parth too couldn't hold himself from muffling a laughter over the same. Take a look at the post right here. 

