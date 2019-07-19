News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes mesmerises us with her NEW hair look

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jul 2019 02:02 PM

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular actresses in the telly land. She has mesmerised the audience with her acting chops and style statements. The actress is currently wooing the audience with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Erica is also popular on social media. She enjoys a huge fan following. She regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts via social media. Fans can also certainly get style tips from her by following her on social media as she regularly posts stylish pictures of herself. She can look absolutely stunning in every look she decides to go with. And well, she has gotten a new one and we are mesmerised.

The actress was at the parlour last evening and she shared two pictures as she got her hair straight (and probably coloured) and just as she put it, she indeed looks runway-ready and we agree to her. She shared another picture which she captioned as 'piggy face'.

Take a look at her posts:


Did you like her look? 
