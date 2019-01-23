News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes recalls her Dubai vacation; shares adorable photo

23 Jan 2019 04:35 PM

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes, who is currently portraying the role of Prerna in Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Her fans love her delightful updates and the stylish photos that she shares on her social media pages.   

Her latest update on Instagram is a cute picture from her recent Dubai vacation, and her fans showered love on her in the form of ‘likes’ and ‘comments.’

In the photo, the actress can be seen posing in front of a giant flower teddy bear at Dubai's Miracle Garden with her BFF.

“i so like this pic of us ! #bff #dubaimasti #funtime #missinghappening,” Erica, who was previously seen in the soap Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, captioned the photo.

Take a look at her post below:

