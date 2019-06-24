News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag and Prerna have reason to believe that Komolika is alive

24 Jun 2019 09:39 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Anurag and Prerna’s relationship will face a setback due to Mr. Bajaj’s entry. He is already creating a lot of problems for Anurag in his business.

In the previous episodes, we have seen that Komolika comes to meet Mr. Bajaj. She tells him that she wants Anurag to be destroyed completely.

Bajaj hates disloyalty, and this turns out to  be the reason that he wants to take over Anurag's business and teach him a lesson. Meanwhile, Komolika’s prime motive is to separate Anurag and Prerna.

In the upcoming episode, Anurag comes to know that Bajaj’s rivalry is not professional but personal. He thus tries to join the dots. Soon, with Prerna’s help, he realizes that Komolika's body wasn’t found, which means she could be alive.

Anurag and Prerna have reason to believe that she is the mastermind behind Mr. Bajaj taking the drastic step of destroying Basu Publications.

It will be interesting to see if Anurag and Prerna manage to stop Bajaj from destroying the business.

Meanwhile, the show has been in the news for Karan Singh Grover's dashing entry. Karan plays the iconic character of Mr Bajaj, which was earlier played by Ronit Roy.

past seven days