Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag outraged on seeing Prerna's motherly love for Sneha

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Aug 2019 09:15 AM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasauti Zindagi Kay is high on drama. Prerna and Bajaj have gotten married, and Anurag is in revenge mode.

Bajaj tells Prerna that he decided to bring her into his life as Sneha’s mother.

Prerna is relieved to know that he didn’t marry her to be his wife but for his daughter's sake. Mr Bajaj is overwhelmed on seeing her love for Sneha and thanks Prerna for helping his daughter recover.

Meanwhile, Anurag has taken over Bajaj's company and house. This does not go down well with Prerna. She shows her loyalty towards Bajaj and not Anurag.

She has started to accept her present and decided to be a good mother to Sneha.

In the upcoming episode, Prerna thus asks Anurag to stay away from her and claims that she is happy in her new life.

Anurag is not only hurt but also outraged to see Prerna accepting Sneha as her own daughter.

Well, it will be interesting to see how he deals with this huge change.

