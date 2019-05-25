Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag rescues Shivani

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Prerna calling out to Veena and Shivani. Veena knocks the door and asks her to open the door. Shivani calls for help. Anurag runs upstairs. Ronit catches Shivani. Veena says Rohit has taken Shivani upstairs. Anurag asks Ronit to open the door. Ronit asks her to go, it is his personal matter, he will take Shivani with him. He hurts Shivani. Anurag kicks open the door. He kicks Ronit and beats him up. Veena and Prerna come. Anurag says I will send you to jail like I have sent Komolika, if you dare come here again. He throws out Ronit. Ronit says I am Siddhant Chobey’s son, you will know it now. Anurag says if you come again, you won’t be able to go on your feet. He goes. Shivani thanks Anurag. Veena also thanks him. Prerna smiles.



Anurag says my relation is not just with Prerna, but also with her family, you are my family, its since Rajesh and dad were together, you all are my responsibility now, I will always be with you, like Rajesh stood with Moloy. Veena blesses him. Prerna and Anurag proper the things and help Veena. They have a moment. They come home. Anupam teases them and says I didn’t see anything. He smiles and says he is mad in love. Mohini says Moloy will be better now. Prerna gets breakfast and serves them. Nivedita says it is delicious. Mohini says I am not hungry. Tapur says Sahil called and said about his parents' anniversary, sorry I said we kept a surprise party for them. Mohini says very good plan, tell Sahil we are ready. She sees Nivedita bonding with Prerna. Manager comes and says sorry to disturb, it is something important. Anupam asks Nivedita to help him in clothes selection. Nivedita says of course. She asks Prerna to take breakfast for Anurag. Anupam says take eggs for him, it is his favourite, you would be knowing.



Mohini says Nivedita, I need to talk. She takes her to room and asks how can you have much affection for Prerna. Nivedita says Prerna is Anurag’s wife, it is a fact. Mohini asks what’s wrong with you. Nivedita says Prerna is a nice girl. Mohini says Komolika did wrong, she was bad, it doesn’t prove that Prerna is right, she is still a middle class girl for me, she is taking care of Moloy, she is a good nurse for him. Nivedita says Prerna brought Komolika’s truth. Mohini says it is not a big deal. Nivedita says it is a big deal for me, I trusted Komolika. Mohini says Prerna had barged into our house, she is Rajesh’s daughter, she insulted me, I will not forget that. Nivedita says Prerna did what she should have done, any daughter would say that to defend her mother. Mohini says you are sounding like Anupam, he filled your mind.



Manager says we don’t know what he has against us, Komolika got this new problem for us. Prerna asks who is he. Anurag says Bajaj, many businessmen call him Mr. Bajaj. Prerna asks who is this Mr. Bajaj. Mohini says I know Anupam told this to you. Nivedita says he is my husband. Mohini says he is your mistake, you know why he married you. Nivedita says he supports me, I know he doesn’t earn money, he spends my money, don’t say anything against him. Mohini says you are totally brainwashed, it is the first time you went against me for Prerna, choose, either break relation with Prerna or lose relation with your mom. She goes.



Prerna asks why is he interested in our shares. Anurag says Komolika took lawyer’s help and got everything on her name. Manager says yes, we realized that some man is buying our shares at high rates, our company will have loss. Prerna says no, I want to know everything about him, we don’t know anything about him. Anupam comes to Nivedita. He says you look upset, do you want to share. She says yes, I would feel better, are you not irritated by me. He says I love you a lot. She says mum doesn’t like that I am taking Prerna’s side, I am able to understand Prerna now, I am not following mum, I am like her. He says you are right, you are better than mum. She says Mohini is your Sasuma. He says go and ask Moloy how he tolerates Mohini. He jokes and hugs her. She says it is not time for romance, I am upset, mum asked me to choose Prerna or her, what shall I do. He says sit, we will think something. Anurag says we have to find what he wants.



Prerna says try to know about him. Anurag says it is strange that none knows about him, whoever knows doesn’t want to say, none has his picture. Anupam says I have an idea, Mohini can accept Prerna. Nivedita says explain it. He asks are you sure that Anurag loves Prerna. She says yes. He says they got much formal, once they confess love, everything will get fine. She asks how can mum accept Prerna. He says Mohini’s happiness is in Anurag’s happiness, she should know that he loves Prerna, once Anurag confesses love to Prerna, everything will get fine. Tapur comes and says I understood, this plan will work. Nivedita says we will make Anurag confess love to Prerna tonight.