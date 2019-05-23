Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag ruins Komolika’s plan

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Mohini crying and asking Anurag to have food. He asks what happened. She says I feel sorry to make this big mistake, I got you married to a wrong girl, I thought to do this for Moloy’s sake, you didn’t say anything, you sacrificed your happiness for the sake of our family, house, business and happiness, I couldn’t see your pain, I failed as a mum.

He says no, we all believed Komolika, no one knew her real intentions, its not your mistake. Nivedita cries. Anupam asks her to share things with him, he won’t judge her. She says I feel guilty to regard Prerna wrong, I was so wrong. He says all is well when it ends well, Prerna was never wrong. She says I couldn’t identify Komolika, I trusted her, dad is in this state because of me.

He consoles and hugs her. He says Moloy will get fine soon and start walking. Mahesh plays cricket. He comes to Veena and says I was studying all night. Shekhar says he was reading about Sachin. They talk of Prerna. Prerna comes and says I think you were missing me. She hugs Veena. Shekhar asks how are you.

She says I m fine. Veena asks what’s the matter, you look happy, did Moloy start talking. Prerna says no, he is recovering, I have finally defeated Komolika. Shekhar asks how. She tells everything. Veena hugs her and asks is Komolika behind that accident? Prerna thinks mum shouldn’t know this, else her wounds will turn fresh. Shekhar says you defeated Komolika and earned her enmity.

Veena says he is right, I feel it is the silence before the storm. Anurag thinks about Prerna and says I hope Prerna talks to me, what if she doesn’t talk, I will go to her. Anupam comes and looks on. Anurag says I will get Prerna here. Anupam says come back to reality, Prerna has come, everything is fair in love. Anurag says you think she loves me.

Anupam says true love, go and tell her. Anurag asks shall I go and propose her. Anupam pushes her. Anurag sees Prerna and smiles. They want to share their feelings. Anupam comes to Nivedita and says it is more important than your conference call, Anurag is proposing to Prerna, come with me and see them. Anurag comes to Prerna and says Prerna I. Prerna asks what happened. Anurag says you are my peace. Anupam and Nivedita smile.

Komolika comes there. Mohini and everyone see her and ask why did she come. Komolika says I have to settle scores. Nivedita asks her to get out. Komolika argues with them. Prerna asks her to get out. Ronit and Chobey come with police. Komolika says look at them, how they behave with me, they misbehave with me, Prerna has killed Vikrant, since Anurag and Vikrant were business rivals, they always insulted me, everyone tortured me, they have throw me out.

Prerna says Komolika got Moloy and Vikrant’s accidents done, she added poison in Mohini’s food. Mohini and everyone complain about Komolika. Chobey shouts enough, ACP arrest them all. Prerna says you are supporting her knowing she is wrong. Chobey scolds her. Anurag says Prerna is my wife, you can’t talk to her like this. Ronit says you will pay for this. Komolika says it time to pay back for the slap, do you like to slap me again.

She asks inspector to take care of this over smart woman. Anupam asks do you have any warrant. Chobey says they will go jail now. Komolika says I already warned everyone give third degree torture to Prerna. Anurag says stop it, none will touch my family or wife, enough. He says I knew Komolika will do this, everything is recorded there, I know all this, I did this for family, you know the last night’s footage, I forwarded it to manager and asked him to make the footage go live if we get arrested, you have confessed the crimes and threatened to kill us. He asks Chobey to see the footage. Chobey sees the video.

Anurag says everyone will see this footage, now you know the real culprit, I got to know that you scammed us. You have to see if you will have your seat and powers, will you be able to save your daughter.