Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag shocked to see Prerna and Kuki’s bonding

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Mohini compelling Anurag to not leave the Basu mansion. Nivi goes up to Mr Bajaj and reminds him that he is only part owner of the house as the remaining 50 per cent is owned by the Basu's. Bajaj states that he will move into their mansion with his family. Nivi finally proposes that they will stay on the ground floor while the Bajaj family can take the upper floor.

In a fit of rage, Anurag throws a suitcase down the stairs. It falls on Prerna's foot and she gets hurt but they don't do anything about it. At Veena's place, Suman is pointing out Shivani's spending habits and criticising it. She asks her to cut down the expenses. Meanwhile, Prerna enters Anurag's house and is very overwhelmed.

Veena, on the other side, decides to take up a job and support with the house expenses. Mr Bajaj arrives with his family to the Basu house. He introduces his family to the Basu's. Kuki also tags along and Anurag instantly remembers the little girl. He is stunned to learn that Kuki is actually Mr Bajaj's daughter. Kuki notices Prerna and immediately rushes to hug her.

Anurag is shocked as he sees a strong bond that Prerna and Kuki share. Kuki asks Prerna to play hide and seek. Prerna is playing with Kuki when she bumps into Anurag and all his books fall on the floor. He strikes up a conversation and asks her about last night that she spent in his room with Mr Bajaj. Prerna doesn't want Anurag to know that she and Mr Bajaj don't live together. In the midst of this, she forgets about the hide and seeks game that she was playing with Kuki. Their argument continues and Prerna finally warns Anurag to not bring Kuki in their fight.

Veena gets a job and Shivani decides to let Prerna know about the same. The Bajaj and Basu women have an argument in the kitchen over who gets to cook first. Eventually, Tanvi starts getting a stomach ache which leads Mr Bajaj's Aunt to believe that this was Mohini's plan altogether. Prerna starts looking for Kuki but is unable to find her. On the other hand, Anupam gives Anurag a lecture that she wanted money so work hard, make more money and teach her a lesson.