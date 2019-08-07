Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag shocks Bajaj and Prerna

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Maasi seeing Bajaj in Kuki's room and says he never gets emotional but today his eyes are dewy. He tells her that his daughter has grown close to someone after a long time. Earlier, she would always wake up in fear but today she was sleeping a sound sleep. She says marrying Prerna for Kuki was his best decision.

Anurag meets the investors who allied with Bajaj to destroy Basu Industries. He tells them that Bajaj gave them 20 per cent profit but he promises them a 50 per cent profit if they support him in destroying Bajaj. He tells them that they have 15 seconds to decide and all of them agree to his proposal. Nivedita tells him that he was outstanding and she was expecting that he would be able to convince financers and bankers in one meeting. When Nivedita asks him what he wants to do now, he says he wants to take away the ground beneath his (Bajaj) feet and the sky above his head.

Soon Nivedita sees some legal documents and is shocked. At the breakfast table, Prerna feeds cereals to Kuki. They all are having breakfast when a staff informs Bajaj that Anurag Basu has come and wants to meet him urgently. Bajaj tells Anurag that he is getting annoying. Earlier, he used to breach his security and barge into his house and now he is sending messages through his staff but he doesn't like his presence in this house. He says it's not right for him to come home anytime.

Bajaj asks him to move on. He asks Prerna if she heard that he is asking him to move on. Bajaj calls his security to throw Anurag out but he asks them to stay away if they love their job as from tomorrow he will be the owner of this house. Bajaj and Prerna are shocked to hear this. Anurag asks Bajaj to pack his bags as from tomorrow he will be the owner of his house. When Bajaj doesn't believe him, Anurag reminds him that he might have forgotten that this house has been included in his company assets. He tells him along with his company, he now owns his house as well. He tells him that few formalities are left and he will soon take over this house. He asks him not to attack his house and not to make it personal. Anurag asks Prerna if she heard that and tells Bajaj that it was he who started it by ruining his life.

Bajaj tells him that he won't understand why he married Prerna and it is not related to him or his business. He requests him not to do whatever he has planned. He says paperwork is in process and it's already too late. Bajaj tells him that he will land in big problem if he tries to hurt him personally because he destroys the people who hurt him personally. And, he doesn't want to do it. He says he will have to break the promise he made to Prerna before their wedding.

Anurag tells him they will see who destroys whom and accuses him of destroying him and taking away his purpose of living looking at Prerna. Anurag says from tomorrow everything will be his, the company and the house where he had hidden his love.

Prerna recalls Anurag's words and sees the file that Bajaj gave him saying he is not interested in destroying the Basus. She feels Anurag is inviting danger on himself by doing all this. She wonders why he is instigating Bajaj. She feels she should talk to him and stop him from doing this. Anurag tells Anupam, Prerna met him, got impressed with his money and married him but Anupam tells him that he had sent her to meet Bajaj. Anu smiles and says that his goodness can't cover up her mistakes. He says he had sent her to talk to and not to marry Bajaj. He says if she can leave him and marry Bajaj for money and she can return to him for money. He says he will get her back in his life at any cost.