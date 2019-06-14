Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag tells Prerna about Mr.Bajaj

The episode begins with guests asking Nivedita about Mohini. Veena came and answered that she was handling the engagement work. Nivedita thanked Veena for saving her and keeping the respect of the family.

She went to Mohini’s room to find her missing. Mohini was sitting in the garden crying about Anurag disrespecting her by marrying Prerna . Anurag and Prerna were dressed beautifully for their engagement and presented a wonderful couple dance.

Nivedita found Mohini in the garden and tried convincing her to attend the engagement for the sake of the family. Anurag’s manager arrived at the party and informed Anurag that the owner of the shell company is Mr. Bajaj who had purchased the shares of Basu publications. Anurag got worried and Prerna asked him if he was fine. Anurag decided to tell Prerna about Mr. Bajaj.

Anurag shared that he had a feeling that Mr. Bajaj held a personal grudge against him. Moloy was shocked to hear Bajaj’s name. The manager got some more information on him. Anupam and Nivedita pretend to be Anurag and Prerna and everyone enjoyed their performance.