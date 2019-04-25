Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag is upset with Komolika for meeting Prerna

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Veena crying while Shivani gets her medicines. She is feeling very guilty for encouraging Prerna to go and live with those vultures. However, Shivani makes her feel better by stating that she is doing the right thing. Veena then receives a call from Prerna, who tells her that Vikrant helped her. Prerna then asks Veena about the guy who came to meet Shivani. She wants to know if things went smoothly.



Prerna then asks Shivani if she is happy with the relationship with Aryan. Shivani lies to her and states that he is a very good guy. They cut the call and Shivani can't stop crying. She thanks Veena for not revealing to Prerna about Ronit's episode. Veena then pacifies Shivani and tells her that she will speak to Aryan's parents. Prerna is walking in the Basu house when Anurag grabs her. He then tells her that she is not doing the right thing by involving Vikrant. Prerna then says that Anurag sold her love for business, money, and status. Prerna then grabs his shirt and asks him why he bargained their relationship. Anurag admits that he did what he did and doesn't feel guilty for it.



Anurag then adds that he took the right decision of marrying Komolika as the business benefitted tremendously. Prerna then tells him that she will make sure his business plummets. She then turns to leave but twists her ankle. Anurag tries to help her, but she refuses his help. He then simply holds her in his arms while she keeps asking him to leave her alone.



They then start fighting as Anurag tells her to stay put. He tells her to not move one bit as he walks out and locks her in the room. Veena goes over to Aryan's place to speak to him. He asks to meet Shivani. Anurag returns with a hot bag and tends to her ankle. Prerna continues to nag him but he doesn't listen as he helps her out.



Anurag calls Prerna weak as he expected her to leave. Instead, she came back for his help. Prerna retorts that he doesn't understand a thing. As Prerna is leaving from his room, she trips on the carpet. However, Anurag immediately grabs her. In this process, his thread and Prerna's mangalsutra get entangled. She tries to remove it when Anurag pulls her closer so she can untangle it. Just then, Komolika enters the room and sees them in a compromising position.