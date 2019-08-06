Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Bajaj reveals why he married Prerna

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Prerna telling her mother Veena that she knows that Mr Bajaj will fulfil his promises. However, Veena is not convinced and tells her that the man who married her just to humiliate a nice person like Anurag can never be good or true to his words. She tells her that for him she is Anurag’s property, which he is using. Meanwhile, Bajaj comes down. Veena says that she is disappointed in her and would not like to be known as Prerna’s mother and leaves.



Prerna goes after her but stumbles. Bajaj tells her that her mother said all this in rage but Prerna tells him that it’s true. She says he married her to hurt Anurag and thinks of her as a business deal he won. Bajaj tells her that he will tell her why he married but Prerna wants to know it at that moment. He gets a call and suddenly leaves. Prerna follows Bajaj’s car.



Prerna sees Bajaj entering a school and follows him inside and sees him hugging his daughter Sneha aka Cookie. Sneha has hurt her finger. Bajaj lashes out at the school authorities for not taking care of his daughter. The teacher says the kids pulled her for a game and couldn’t comprehend that she does not want to join them as she is mute. Bajaj hugs Sneha and says she is very smart and can share her feelings without uttering a word. Prerna sees a different side of Mr Bajaj.



Bajaj lifts the child and asks Prerna to come home where she will get all her answers. At home, he tells her that he hasn’t married her to hurt Anurag but he has married her for his daughter. He thinks the person who can take care of his daughter is she and you’ve proved that. He says there is no one more important than his daughter.



Bajaj tells her that his daughter Sneha had gone to the mall with her grandmother where she was about to fall but Prerna saved her. She saw her in the temple and came to her and he saw Prerna offering flowers in the temple along with his daughter. He saw that Sneha had started liking her a lot. He tells her that day he came to know about two things, one she is getting married to Anurag and the second that meeting Prerna had a great impact on Sneha’s health as her vital improved.



He tells her that the day she agreed to marry him, it might have been one of your worst days but even on that day she saved his daughter from an accident. He doesn’t care how he got married to her because the kind of mother he wanted for Sneha, he found in her. He credits her for improvement in Sneha. She says she has started hating him more as she could have taken care of his daughter without marrying him. He tells her that she is wrong as after marrying someone else, that family would have been her priority. He says he only wants a happy life for his daughter and would buy anything for her but not her happiness. She wanted a mother and he brought her a mother. And he thinks she is the best mother for Cookie. Prerna leaves after hearing this.



Prerna dresses Sneha’s wound and takes care of her. After dressing her wound she gets playful with Sneha. After Cookie falls asleep, Bajaj comes with Anurag’s file and hands it over to Prerna and says he has no interest in destroying Anurag. He is ready to forget his bitter past related to Basus if his present is not harmed. He tells her that at the right time he will share his past related to Basu, which led him to go against them.



Anurag asks Nivedita to fully support him in meeting today. He tells her that to expose Rishabh Bajaj they will have to fight a decisive fight. He says he is willing to risk Basu Industries to destroy Bajaj Industries. Nivedita is baffled to hear this. She tells him that she is ready to destroy Bajaj but not at the cost of Basu Industries. Later, Bajaj sees Sneha sleeping with Prerna, he sits beside his daughter.